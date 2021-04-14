ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

  • Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three marlas will be constructed at six locations in the Sargodha district
  • The construction work will be carried out by Frontier Works Organization while the mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed the groundbreaking of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing program in Sargodha on Wednesday.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three marlas will be constructed at six locations in the Sargodha district. The Punjab government will provide land as well as other facilities for this project.

The construction work will be carried out by Frontier Works Organization. The mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank which will enable the deserving people to pay the total amount of a house through easy installments.

At least 33,528 applications have been received for this housing project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.

A few days ago, the premier performed the groundbreaking of a residential building complex in Islamabad that aims to provide cheap housing facilities to people with low-income.

On the occasion, the PM said that the residential complex will be completed in two years. He added, “We want to provide low-cost houses to those who can’t afford it as banks are not willing to provide loans to poor people.”

The prime minister said a plan has also been prepared to convert the slums and equip them with modern facilities including that of sanitation and sewerage. He said the slum dwellers will be given houses on proprietary rights.

He said the mortgage facility has been introduced to provide loans to the people in easy installments so that they could construct the houses.

