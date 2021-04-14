ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Is Changan bringing the UNI-T SUV to Pakistan?

  • The first one is the new compact crossover UNI-T SUV, the other is F70 pickup truck.
  • The UNI-T SUV made its global debut in March 2020.
BR Web Desk 14 Apr 2021

Changan has taken the internet by storm with the teasers of a couple of its supposed test cars on the roads of Karachi. One of the vehicles spotted in the port city was the UNI-T SUV, while the other one was the F70 pickup truck. The photos of both vehicles went viral on social media instantaneously, prompting speculations about their expected launch.

UNI-T SUV

The first one is Changan’s new compact crossover SUV that was globally launched at the end of March 2020. The vehicle was meant to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show of 2020 but the plans did not materialize due to the pandemic.

For now, the UNI-T SUV is on sale in China with a single engine option. It has a 1.5-liter supercharged petrol engine that produces 177 hp and 300 Nm of torque. As per reports, a more powerful, 2.0-litre engine option is also set to launch in the Chinese market. However, it is expected that the 1.5-litre engine option will be launched in the Pakistani market.

F70 Pickup Truck

The second vehicle on the loose is F70 pickup truck, a mid-size pickup truck to challenge the likes of Toyota Hilux, MG Extender, and Isuzu D-Max. The vehicle is co-developed by Changan and PSA Groupe and is also sold in Latin America and Saharan Africa as the Peugeot Landtrek. Three engine options of F70 pickup truck are on sale:

  • 1.9-liter turbocharged diesel engine that produces 150 hp and 350 nm of torque

  • 2.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 218 hp and 320 nm of torque

  • 2.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 360 nm of torque

All the engines come with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the car is sold with a four-wheel-drive option.

