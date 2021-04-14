Markets
BOJ Kuroda offers cautiously optimistic view on economy
"Japan's economy remains in a severe situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic although it is picking up as a trend," he said.
14 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered a cautiously optimistic view of the economy on Wednesday, saying it would continue to improve although risks were skewed to the downside.
Speaking at a trust association's meeting, Kuroda pledged to "patiently" continue with powerful monetary easing to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.
"Japan's economy remains in a severe situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic although it is picking up as a trend," he said.
