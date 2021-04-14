Seizing the moment

India and Pakistan jointly make about a one-fifth of the world population. These two countries together are the largest importers of arms and ammunition. They possess hundreds of nuclear warheads that are sufficient to destroy this land of Rama, Nanak and Waris and Bulhay Shah, Lal Shahbaz, Rehman Baba and Mir Chakar Khan. Majority of their populations live below the poverty line and in abject conditions. Gandhi, Nehru, Jinnah, Liaqat, Indira, Bhutto, all universally acclaimed and great leaders, however could not succeed in creating permanent and lasting peace and build cordial relations between two warring neighbors who were left fighting by the Great Britain in its hasty and shameful flight. Since Partition they have fought four wars and lost thousands of brave young men. Last 70 years have been wasted due to a mutual distrust. The baggage of the past is too heavy that it has crushed every hope and failed every effort for peace.

About 20 years ago, when peace looked in reach, a great opportunity was lost for unknown reasons in the summer of 2001 in the city of Agra-and even the greatest symbol of love – Taj Mahal – with its mesmerizing beauty could not cool sweltering ambers of hate. Now a hope once again has kindled after years of useless hostility. During the last few weeks some encouraging developments have taken place that have created new hope for peace. A ceasefire on the Line of Control has taken place after several years that remains effective till date. There appears to be a sense of realization on both sides that the highway of prosperity goes through the valley of peace and trust.

In Pakistan, Narendra Modi is not liked much for his anti-Muslim hostility (Gujarat-Dehli riots) and anti-Pakistan aggressive tones. Regrettably, in our fractured and immature political culture, his name is an allegory for treasonous conduct and discourages almost everyone from taking an initiative for peace. But the fact remains that he is the most powerful leader of India at the moment and ironically the only person who can rise to the occasion and deliver a durable peace and prosperity for peoples on both sides of the divide who have lived under constant threats of wars. Precious and scarce resources of both sides are diverted towards importing arms to kill each other. Fighter jets, tanks, warships and submarines worth billions of dollars are bought every year. This money could be used for the well-being of people.

Prime minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are also the only two persons on this side of the line who, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, have brought forth a very strong working relationship between civilian and military leadership that has firmly withstood testing times (economic depression and political instability). In the face of Pakistan’s unending economic woes, dependence on foreign loans, grants and aids, slow grinding and limited agro economy, plunder and mismanagement of decades and shameful ostentatious life-style of its bureaucracy, political classes and others it may not be in a position to sustain its military machine for a long. Of course, if liberty is under threat then a farewell to arms is not an option. But peace needs to be given a chance without compromising honour.

Thus, the leadership on both sides can seize this historic opportunity for peace, sit together, trust each other and resolve all of their issues and disputes by direct parleys without waiting and looking for a third party to broker peace between them. In the past, none succeeded. The Tashkent Declaration of 1966, counter-singed by Alexi Kosygin, hardly ensured peace in South Asia. Expecting any of the arm-selling countries, be it the sole superpower America , or the originator of the mess Great Britain or the ever nice neighbours next door, China and Russia, to bring peace in South Asia amounts to hoping against the hope. None can deliver peace because despite denials it is simply against their self-interest and none of them would like peace in South Asia. India and Pakistan have to raise their level from being pawns and to become knights in the game of nations. Peace in South Asia is simply against the economic, military and strategic interests of great powers. Moreover, it is trite that unless the primary parties, India and Pakistan, are not willing to realize the value of peace and understand that they are the true beneficiaries and consumers of the resulting peace and prosperity and none is going to make a deal for them, they cannot bring peace. They have to do it on their own. No other country will come forward and hand over a ready-made formula for peace and give a solution to their problems. That would be in a way an admission of incompetence, reflecting badly on the capacity of the leadership of both sides.

Modi should realize that there are over 800 million Muslims in South Asia, including over 205 million India, and they are not going anywhere. They cannot be just wiped out. It is not Spain. After seventy years of Soviet subjugation there are hundreds of millions of practising Muslims in Central Asian states. There are deeps imprints of Islam on the heart and soul of India. They have lived in peace for centuries. Shivaji and Aurangzeb are dead. Alauddin Khilji and Pirthviraj Chauhan are permanently interred. The dead must not be allowed to rule the living.

Humans are mortals but Modi has a golden chance to become immortal by assuring lasting peace in South Asia. He can do this by burying deep hate of hundreds of years. The temple of peace is built with the bricks of love and cemented with passions. First of all, the cannons of hate (war mongers on evening TV shows) need to be silenced on both sides. War drums should be packed forever. But one swallow does not make a summer. Imran Khan, with the support and trust of military leadership, should extend an olive branch to his Indian counterpart. India and Pakistan must analyze the existing situation with an objective eye and a passionate heart-an eye that can see the reality of human suffering and a heart that longs for peace. The late Ali Sardar Jafari’s immortal verse can be the starting point: “guftgu band na ho – baat se baat challay - subh tak yunhi sham e mulaqat challay.” In other words, quest for peace is vital for progress.

