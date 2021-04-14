Food items: DC Hyderabad for ensuring sale at govt fixed price

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad Division to ensure sale of food items at government fixed price to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

He was presiding over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of the Division through video link at his office. He directed them to arrange Bachat Bazaar with implementation on SOPs. He also directed them to achieve wheat procurement target.

He said that the ban on paddy cultivation should be implemented and farmers should be made aware about alternative crops of paddy cultivation. He further directed that in view of possible monsoon rains, all necessary arrangements should be made to deal with any untoward situation and the process of corona vaccination should also be monitored.

On this occasion, all the Deputy Commissioners of the Division informed that meetings have been held in the districts regarding price control during Ramadan and implementation of Ramadan Ordinance and holding of Bachat Bazaar while they themselves are directly supervising this process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021