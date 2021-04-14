CM Kamal takes notice of illegal fish catching of non-native trawlers at maritime boundaries

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday took strict notice of illegal arrival of non-native trawlers and catching of fishing activities at maritime boundaries of Balochistan.

He also expressed his resentment at the continuation of this illegal trawling process and directed to write to the Secretary Fisheries in this regard to inquire why he did not take practical steps to halt this illegal activity so far.

The Chief Minister said that if the Fisheries Department will not resolve these issues then the provincial government will take legal action against the trespassers.

He said we would take all possible steps to rectify the situation for prevention of illegal trawling in our territorial waters and loss of fishermen.