ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021
Markets

U.S. soybean, corn futures rise after two losing sessions

  • Wheat futures also were firm, with concerns about dry conditions limiting U.S. and European production underpinning prices.
Reuters Updated 14 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, bouncing back from two days of declines on some bargain buying by investment funds and concerns about tight supplies of both commodities, traders said.

Wheat futures also were firm, with concerns about dry conditions limiting U.S. and European production underpinning prices.

Corn and soybean futures found support at key technical points during overnight trading, sparking the gains.

"We go up and down here primarily off of money flow," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "Hard breaks are continued to be looked at as buying opportunities."

At 10:31 a.m. CDT (1531 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures were up 12 cents at $5.81 a bushel and CBOT May soybeans were 10-3/4 cents higher at $13.92-1/2 a bushel.

New-crop contracts also were firm, with traders saying big harvests of both crops were needed to satisfy the demand from domestic and export sectors.

"The job of the market is to incentivize farmers to expand acreage over the next 45 days," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 4% of their intended corn acreage as of Sunday, below the range of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

The USDA also said the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 53% good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier and in line with market expectations.

CBOT May wheat was up 5-1/4 cents at $6.33-1/4 a bushel.

"Risks on the future crop related to weather conditions are still high. Experts are predicting a dry spell in coming weeks in the European continent.

The water deficit is already in place on U.S. spring wheat areas in the north of the country," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

