ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

  • The notification of his appointment will be issued shortly.
  • Fawad Chaudhry, instead of Shibli Faraz, shared the details of the cabinet meeting with the media on Tuesday.
BR Web Desk 13 Apr 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, has been given an additional charge of the Information Ministry.

According to sources privy to the matter, a notification to this effect will be issued shortly.

Reports say that Information Minister, Shibli Faraz, who has been reappointed as Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has yet to take the oath.

The change was evident when instead of Senator Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, shared the cabinet meeting details with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time Fawad has been given this portfolio in two and a half years of PTI’s government. He was given charge of the ministry when the federal cabinet took oath in August 2018. However, he was released of his duties following tussle with media houses in April 2019 and was given the charge of Minister for Science and Technology.

Following his departure, Dr. Firdaus Ashiq Awan was appointed as Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting but was replaced with Senator Shibli Faraz in April 2020 who served on the post to date. It is worth mentioning here that after the Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made significant changes to his cabinet.

In his first move, Khan removed Finance Minister, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and replaced him with Hammad Azhar. He then replaced Senator Shibli Faraz with Fawad Chaudhry, and sources suggest that more surprises are on the cards.

Pakistan Imran Khan Senator Shibli Faraz Information Minister Fawad Chaudary

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters