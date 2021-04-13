Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, has been given an additional charge of the Information Ministry.

According to sources privy to the matter, a notification to this effect will be issued shortly.

Reports say that Information Minister, Shibli Faraz, who has been reappointed as Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has yet to take the oath.

The change was evident when instead of Senator Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, shared the cabinet meeting details with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time Fawad has been given this portfolio in two and a half years of PTI’s government. He was given charge of the ministry when the federal cabinet took oath in August 2018. However, he was released of his duties following tussle with media houses in April 2019 and was given the charge of Minister for Science and Technology.

Following his departure, Dr. Firdaus Ashiq Awan was appointed as Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting but was replaced with Senator Shibli Faraz in April 2020 who served on the post to date. It is worth mentioning here that after the Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made significant changes to his cabinet.

In his first move, Khan removed Finance Minister, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and replaced him with Hammad Azhar. He then replaced Senator Shibli Faraz with Fawad Chaudhry, and sources suggest that more surprises are on the cards.