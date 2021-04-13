ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Latam FX rise as US inflation data dents dollar

Reuters 13 Apr 2021

Most Latin American currencies edged up in volatile trading on Tuesday after the dollar weakened on the back of US inflation data that suggested the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance would remain intact.

Brazil's real rose 0.2% while Mexico's peso added 0.3%. Higher copper prices bolstered top producer Chile's peso, which was up 0.5% after two straight days of losses.

The dollar fell after data showed US consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March and underlying inflation picked up as more parts of the economy reopened. But market experts noted that the Fed's stance on inflation had helped the market price in the data.

"It wasn't a blowout number by any stretch, it is higher than the expectation by a tenth of a percent, but (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell did a very good job of jawboning. He told everybody for the last two weeks 'don't worry, don't worry, don't worry,'" said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Jupiter, Florida.

Investment bank JPMorgan recommended selling emerging market currencies on Tuesday, citing the likelihood of an extended period of underperformance in EM growth versus developed markets, renewed "idiosyncratic risks in large EMs" as well as rising COVID cases and slower vaccination rollouts in developing economies.

Brazil added an additional 1,480 people to its COVID-19 death toll on Monday, as a looming investigation of how the government has handled the outbreak puts increased pressure on right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

After forecasts of a strong run for EM at the start of the year, many big banks have since turned more bearish.

In Peru, the sol currency and the stock index made slight moves after a day of turbulence when markets were spooked by a socialist surge in presidential elections.

Socialist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori are projected to go into a run-off vote.

"We think that given the divergent campaign proposals of Mr. Castillo and Ms. Fujimori, there will likely be increased uncertainty regarding Peru's outlook," said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J. Rojas.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red, Latin American shares fell.

Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.4%, although food retailer GPA SA rose 5.5% after the announcement of a potential IPO related to its e-commerce unit CNOVA.

Colombian stocks extended losses to a fourth day, while Chile's IPSA index retreated from two-week highs.

Reuters

