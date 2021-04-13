Markets
TSX opens higher as oil prices jump after strong China imports data
13 Apr 2021
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose following strong Chinese import data, while consumer prices in the United States spiked, signaling a faster economic growth.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.91 points, or 0.22%, at 19,244.19.
