ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases as investors look to US inflation data

  • "Although China's aggregate finance grew at a slower pace than last year, yuan loan growth was faster than a year ago, showing that shadow banking has continued to shrink," Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said in a note.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan inched lower against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors became cautious ahead of US inflation data, shrugging off a slew of strong economic indicators that pointed to continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Some currency traders said global markets were anxiously awaiting US inflation data due later in the session that could suggest a faster economic rebound in the United States.

"Policy is obviously adding some uncertainty to the mix as the market waits to see how central banks react to the upcoming lift in inflation and the fiscally induced burst in spending," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.5454 per dollar, 124 pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.5578.

The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.5470 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5502 at midday, 27 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The yuan market was little reacted to a series of upbeat economic data released this week. Earlier in the session, China reported strong trade data showing exports grew at a robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation's economic recovery, while import growth surged to the highest in four years.

"Looking ahead, the global reopening amid the vaccinations rollouts and improving global outlook should hold the external demand supportive, while the global supply-chain normalisation could drive the production back to the original regions from China," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Separately, new bank loans in China rose more than expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt risks.

The upbeat loan growth data has convinced some analysts and economists that the PBOC was likely to stay on hold for the remainder of the year.

"Although China's aggregate finance grew at a slower pace than last year, yuan loan growth was faster than a year ago, showing that shadow banking has continued to shrink," Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said in a note.

"Together with deleveraging reform, this suggests that financial market risks are under control," she said, expecting no change to monetary policy this year and maintaining her forecast for the yuan to trade at 6.3 per dollar at year-end.

The global dollar index rose to 92.258 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5529 per dollar.

China Yuan Yen US dollar PBOC

Yuan eases as investors look to US inflation data

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters