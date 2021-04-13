FBR assures full support to business community

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi has assured Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to address the issues faced by the business community.

As per details, Lodhi along with his team paid a visit to the RCCI, President of RCCI, Mohammad Nasir Mirza and other office bearers of the Chamber were present on the occasion.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue said that taxpayers were the lifeline of the economy and FBR’s prime objective was to strengthen the partnership with the business community and address their concerns and problems through negotiations. “COVID-19 has suppressed economic activity in the country and FBR acknowledged the business community role and have a great sympathy towards them”, he added.

bus Lodhi lauded the role of the Rawalpindi Chamber and said that that a help desk would be established at RCCI for the member's and taxpayers' facilitation.

He informed that automation was being introduced in FBR so that there would be less involvement of FBR collectors with the taxpayers. E-hearing rooms are being established across the country and Rawalpindi will be taken as a model office for E-hearings. FBR is providing all kinds of technical support for the installation of POS systems. ADRC and integrity management committee are being reactivated to facilitate the general public/ taxpayers for filing complaints against corrupt practices of officers/officials of FBR.