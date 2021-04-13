Minnesota sports shut down after police shooting

LOS ANGELES: Sporting fixtures in Minnesota were called off Monday as tensions in the city simmered in the wake of the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb.

Basketball, baseball and ice hockey games were all postponed following the shooting death of Daunte Wright on Sunday by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

"The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed," the NBA said in a statement.

The shooting, which comes with Minneapolis already on edge because of the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd, sparked protests and looting overnight.

Authorities in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs including Brooklyn Center announced a curfew from 7:00 pm (0000 GMT) Monday until 6:00 am Tuesday.

The Minnesota Twins baseball team had earlier Monday called off their game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday following the shooting.

"Our community's been through a lot, and we have a trial taking place just blocks away from Target Field," Twins president Dave St.

Peter told reporters.

"Emotions across our community, emotions across our organization, are raw... playing a baseball game today felt a little less important."