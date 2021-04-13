MQM-P holds Sindh govt responsible for price hike

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government for its failure to check the price hike.

PPP Sindh government has deputed deputy commissioners for land grabbing in the province instead of doing their work to control prices of essential items, coordination committee of the party stated at a press conference.

MQM-P coordination committee member Senator Faisal Sabzwari said price list issued by Sindh government is not implemented during Ramazan and added that government should subsidize the food items on the price list.

He termed the announcement for holding the new national census the victory of MQM-P and stated that if the announcement for new census would have been better if the figures of 2017 census are declared provisional.

Sabzwari said MQM-P moved Supreme Court against the last national census, in which the population of Karachi has been counted less compared to the actual size of population in the metropolis.

He said entering into alliance with PTI in federal government was also conditional and even recommended the government to hold new census.

