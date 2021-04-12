Pakistan
IHC postpones routine cases till May 16
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday extended its decision till May 16, for postponement of hearings on routine cases due to severity in third wave of the COVID-19.
The registrar office of IHC issued a notification in this regard following the instructions of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.
According to the notification, the cases related to the stay orders and emergency nature would be picked for hearing during this period in line of precautionary measures against coronavirus outbreak. The important cases would be fixed for hearing after the approval of chief justice.
It may be mentioned here that previously, the registrar office had issued these instructions till April 11, and now it had extended this time period.
