Covid-19 safety: Health authorities asked to educate citizens

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Sunday asked the authorities concerned to effectively observe COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and create awareness in public about the importance of Corona safety measures.

According to an official of the ministry, provinces have been asked to support the efforts of the federal government in the proper implementation of its strategies to contain Coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this third wave.

The local administrations and citizens have also been asked to rigorously observe Corona SOPs in their respective cities for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

The official said that people are being appealed to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask, etc.

He said there were threats of the spread of the COVID-19 and the federal government has asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing number of Corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices, and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing masks in public places.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of the government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.