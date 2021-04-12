ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Birthday boy Serdar earns rare win for Schalke

AFP 12 Apr 2021

BERLIN: An early goal from birthday boy Suat Serdar secured Schalke a 1-0 home over victory Augsburg on Sunday, just a second Bundesliga win of the season for the Royal Blues.

Serdar was able to pounce on a rare mistake from Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz in the fourth minute, poking the ball home after the Pole spilled a tame cross from Can Bozdogan. It was Schalke’s first home goal in six matches. From there, Schalke continued to attack, almost doubling their lead in the ninth minute when former Real Madrid, Ajax and AC Milan striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar dragged his left-foot shot just wide of the post.

After the break, Augsburg striker Marco Richter — who struck a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw between the teams in December — had two clear-cut chances to equalise, including a superb 77th-minute bicycle kick which was denied by returning Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann. The victory saw Schalke move to 13 points and avoid a number of unwanted records, including fewest points (10) and fewest wins (one) in a Bundesliga season, both of which remain the property of Tasmania Berlin from the 1965-66 campaign.

The win may also keep some faint mathematical hopes alive of avoiding relegation, although Schalke remain 13 points from safety with just six games left.

