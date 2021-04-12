ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
DMC Central: 3-month salary of female teachers to be released: minister

12 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has assured female teachers of schools run under DMC Central that their issue of three months salaries would be resolved immediately.

The Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made this commitment with 40 female teachers who met him at Ali House.

The female teachers requested the provincial minister for local government that they had been serving in schools run under DMC Central for more than 10 years, but they were not given permanent status in services.

The teachers also complained that they have not been paid their salaries for the past three months.

On this, Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured the teachers that the issue of three months salary would be resolved immediately.

The provincial minister told them that Sindh government has decided to transfer the control of local bodies’ schools to Sindh Education Department for the betterment of educational institutions being run by local bodies and the legal aspects of transferring control of all educational institutions to Sindh education department were being reviewed.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah advised the teachers to perform their duties responsibly and use all their abilities to improve government schools so that students could be better educated and trained to meet the challenges of the future.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Nasir Hussain DMC Central DMCs DMC female teachers

