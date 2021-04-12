ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Families of martyred policemen: Ramazan packages given

12 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: District DSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Malik Mohammad Amin handed over Ramazan packages and cash to the families of the martyrs, deceased and sick employees of Patrolling Police Faisalabad.

On the direction of SP Punjab Highway Patrol Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, District DSP Patrolling Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Amin visited the homes of martyred employees of Patrolling Police Faisalabad.

He expressed his condolences to the families of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Rana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Shaheed Imran Liaquat Gul ASI, Shaheed Rafaqat Ali and Shaheed Mohammad Ishaq and the families of the employees who fell ill and died during the service. He assured them that we will never leave them alone.

He expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the employees who died during the service and visited the sick employees and encouraged them saying that despair is a sin and one should never despair of course towards illness and healing.

Encouraging the soldiers, he said that they would soon recover for their family and country Pakistan. On this occasion, the families of the martyrs, deceased and the sick employees were also given Ramadan packages and cash.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

DSP martyred policemen Patrolling Police Malik Mohammad Amin Ramazan packages

Families of martyred policemen: Ramazan packages given

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.