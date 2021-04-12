Families of martyred policemen: Ramazan packages given

FAISALABAD: District DSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Malik Mohammad Amin handed over Ramazan packages and cash to the families of the martyrs, deceased and sick employees of Patrolling Police Faisalabad.

On the direction of SP Punjab Highway Patrol Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, District DSP Patrolling Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Amin visited the homes of martyred employees of Patrolling Police Faisalabad.

He expressed his condolences to the families of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Rana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Shaheed Imran Liaquat Gul ASI, Shaheed Rafaqat Ali and Shaheed Mohammad Ishaq and the families of the employees who fell ill and died during the service. He assured them that we will never leave them alone.

He expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the employees who died during the service and visited the sick employees and encouraged them saying that despair is a sin and one should never despair of course towards illness and healing.

Encouraging the soldiers, he said that they would soon recover for their family and country Pakistan. On this occasion, the families of the martyrs, deceased and the sick employees were also given Ramadan packages and cash.—PR

