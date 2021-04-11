ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Sports

Klopp says win over Villa can boost Liverpool ahead of Real test

  • Klopp said that Liverpool's third straight league victory could reinvigorate the team.
Reuters 11 Apr 2021

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he hopes the team can carry the confidence from Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid, where they will need to be "perfect."

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stoppage-time winner as champions Liverpool fought back to beat Villa and end a dismal run of six league defeats at their Anfield home.

They have work to do to reach the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition after losing 3-1 at Real in the first leg of their quarter-final last week, but Klopp backed his side to build on the performance against Villa.

"Whatever we can... we'll take. That's clear. We need a perfect performance on Wednesday if we want to have a chance only - just for a chance," Klopp told reporters.

"I think the way we played and the way Real played there, it doesn't look promising but the good thing is we can play better. That would change the game already, but we have to.

"Real don't come here and think they're already through. It'll be a tough one, but we'll give it a try I can promise - and that's the only thing we can say."

Klopp said that Liverpool's third straight league victory could reinvigorate the team.

"When you're in a moment, when you win every game... you don't feel the intensity - you want to play the next game. You could play the next game the next day," Klopp said.

"Obviously, for us in the moment it's not that easy and we have to work really hard, we need to have five or 10 chances to score a goal.

"A very important three points (against Villa) and whatever it will give us for Wednesday, we will use."

