PCB receives 3,807 applications from club owners

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received an unprecedented and overwhelming response from the passionate club cricket owners in the club registration process.

Just before the new constitution came into effect in August 2019, 3,115 clubs were registered with the PCB. However, following amendments to the model constitutions as well as the introduction of club affiliation and operational rules, the PCB has received 3,807 applications, which reflects an increase by 22 percent, a PCB spokesman, said.

The club registration process had commenced on 10th March and by 22nd March, the PCB had received 1,362 applications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021