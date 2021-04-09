ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper heads for weekly gain despite dip on China policy fears

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $8,984 a tonne by 1206 GMT but up about 2% for the week and on course for its first weekly rise in a month.
  • A barnstorming economic recovery in China and speculative buying pushed the metal used in power and construction to $9,617 in February, its highest in a decade, before prices stagnated.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper prices edged lower on Friday as strong Chinese inflation data raised fears that the world's biggest metals consumer will tighten monetary policy, though expected supply tightness kept prices on course for a weekly gain.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $8,984 a tonne by 1206 GMT but up about 2% for the week and on course for its first weekly rise in a month.

A barnstorming economic recovery in China and speculative buying pushed the metal used in power and construction to $9,617 in February, its highest in a decade, before prices stagnated.

The gains should resume as countries pump money into copper-intensive infrastructure and electrification, said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.

"The long-term story is just very positive," he said. "I really doubt that miners are going to be able to keep up with the pace of demand."

CHINA: Factory gate prices in China rose in March at their fastest annual pace since July 2018. The data pushed Chinese stock markets lower as investors anticipated tighter monetary policy to contain inflation.

GLOBAL MARKETS: Despite the falls in Chinese markets, global stocks hit record highs and European equities were on course for their longest weekly winning streak since November 2019.

CHINA IMPORTS: Chinese Yangshan import premiums fell to $51.50 a tonne from more than $70 a month ago, suggesting lower demand for overseas metal.

China's refined copper imports this year are expected to fall by about 27% from last year's bumper levels and primary aluminium inflows will more than halve, researchers Antaike said.

RARE EARTHS: China's rare earth ore output is expected to rise 11.4% year on year to 156,000 tonnes in 2021, Antaike said.

MONGOLIA: Rio Tinto said it has reached a binding agreement with Turquoise Hill Resources over funding for expansion of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia.

PRICES: LME aluminium was down 0.5% at $2,272 a tonne, zinc fell 0.8% to $2,832, nickel was 1.2% down at $16,620, lead slipped 0.4% to $1,975 and tin rose 0.1% to $25,810.

Copper prices copper import copper output copper production LME copper copper market

Copper heads for weekly gain despite dip on China policy fears

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters