Brent oil neutral in $62.84-$63.84 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $62.84 to $63.84 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Instead of falling towards $61.22 again, oil edged up towards the resistance at $63.84 on Thursday.

This move signals a extension of the bounce from the April 5 low of $61.25.

It is not very clear how strong the extension is.

A break above $63.84 could lead to a gain into $64.68-$65.46 range.

A break below $62.84 may indicate a continuation of the downtrend towards $61.22.

On the daily chart, signals are mixed, as oil is consolidating around $62.91, the 38.2% retracement on the uptrend from $49.20 to $71.38.

The longer oil hovers above $62.91, the more likely it bounces towards $66.15.

