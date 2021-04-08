ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar recovers from week low as greenback slides

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2581 to 1.2627.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.7%.
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Thursday, recovering from a one-week low, as data showing an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits weighed on the greenback.

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 744,000 for the week ended April 3, up from 728,000 in the prior week.

The greenback was also pressured by reassurance on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve that its bond-buying support for economic recovery will not be ending anytime soon.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2600 to the greenback, or 79.37 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2581 to 1.2627. On Wednesday, it touched its weakest intraday level since March 31 at 1.2634.

Canada's employment report for March, due on Friday, could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central bank has become more upbeat about prospects for economic growth, while some strategists expect it to cut bond purchases at its next interest rate announcement on April 21.

On a more cautious note for the economy, Ontario, Canada's most populous province, began a four-week stay-at-home order and closed in-store shopping for non-essential retailers as it battles a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after official data showed a big increase in US gasoline stocks. US crude oil futures were down 0.7% at $59.33 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 2.3 basis points at 1.479%. On Wednesday, it touched a nine-day low at 1.460%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian economy Canadian GDP Canadian forex market Canadian Trade

Canadian dollar recovers from week low as greenback slides

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters