World
Britain condemns 'bullying' Myanmar junta over seizing London
- "We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday," Dominic Raab tweeted.
08 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain's foreign secretary condemned Myanmar's junta Thursday, after the military attache seized the country's embassy in London.
"We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday," Dominic Raab tweeted.
