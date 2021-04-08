ICA maintains ISO certificate for NHA on performance

ISLAMABAD: The International Certification Agency has maintained the certificate of ISO-9001:2015 for the National Highways Authority (NHA) for the year 2020-2021 on account of its performance.

The NHA spokesperson said the Authority, for the first time, was awarded with ISO-9001:2015 Quality Management System Certificate in 2018.

In order to maintain this certificate, the chairman NHA undertook extraordinary steps.

The official said the ISO cell in the NHA was assigned the task of maintaining this certificate.

Under the patronage of the chairman NHA, this cell performed well and worked with devotion and dedication, which paved the way to maintain this certificate.

In addition, the NHA’s ISO Zonal coordinators put in untiring efforts to this effect.

In order to serve the purpose, the NHA arranged training workshop on International Quality Management and ensured implementation of SOPs of various sections of the authority.

The annual surveillance audit for the NHA was held in January to March 2021.

The internationally-qualified auditors performed the external audit.

The purpose of the audit was to assess the level of quality management system implementation at the NHA.

Based on the progress made during the second year of certification, the auditors recommended the continuation of ISO 9001:2015 certification 2020-2021 for the NHA.

