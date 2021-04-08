World
Biden affirms backing for two-state solution in Mideast
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed his support Wednesday for a two-state solution to the...
08 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed his support Wednesday for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as his administration restored aid to the Palestinians severed under former president Donald Trump. “The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the White House said in a readout of a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah.
Comments are closed on this story.