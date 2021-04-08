Former IHC judge Siddiqui files application

ISLAMABAD: Former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Siddiqui stated that like millions of citizens his fundamental rights of a fair trial, due process, and access to justice are also guaranteed under the Constitution.

The ex-judge of the IHC, on Wednesday, filed a four-page application through Ahmed Nawaz Chaudhry for the early hearing of his petition to suspend the notification for his removal as the IHC judge.

The petitioner submitted that he has suffered an immense irreparable loss due to the inordinate delay.

In the past, the apex court decided the constitutional petition of ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry in four months.

“Mere grounds of proceedings and report of the Supreme Judicial Council and the bar contained in Article 211 should be no ground to delay the matter. In the light of the judgments of the apex courts and the universal jurisprudence on the matter the said bar is not absolute”, he added.

Shaukat Siddiqui stated that his petition has been pending before the apex court since 2018 against the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) report followed by the order of the President of Pakistan and a notification dated 11-10-2018, whereby, he was “illegally” and “unconstitutionally” removed from his office as the judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Siddiqui submitted that “it is apparent from the facts and grounds set out in his constitutional petition that he was removed from his office against the norms of justice, due process of law and in blatant violation and disregard of the rights of a fair trial under Article 10-A of Constitution.”

“The said report was submitted by the SJC to the president in unholy haste.

It is bereft of reasons, logic and law. It shocks the judicial conscience. Similarly, the order of the President dated 11-10-2018 was passed without application of mind and in complete disregard of the fundamental rights of the petitioner,” he contended.

According to him, since 2018, no substantial proceedings took place except the issuance of a notice after two years in January 2021.

