Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Flying Cement Co. Ltd         05-04-2021         27-04-2021        04-05-2021                    -
Mughal Iron & Steel           25-03-2021         16-04-2021        23-04-2021        Prem. 58.00/-
Sana Industries Limited       06-04-2021         28-04-2021        05-05-2021        Prem. 40.00/-
==================================================================================================

