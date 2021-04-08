Biden willing to listen to alternatives to his plan to raise corporate taxes

World
08 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is willing to listen to lawmakers opposed to his proposal to increase the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, but reiterated his pledge not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000.
Biden is hoping to use the additional revenue to pay for a more than $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package.
