Finance Minister expresses confidence about healthy growth in revenue this year

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar has expressed the confidence about healthy growth in revenues this year and achievement of the targets.

In a tweet, he said whilst the crackdown against tax evaders will continue, the government will treat tax broadening as a real priority.

He said solid programmes will be devised to achieve this objective. He said Pakistan's economy will, this year, grow at a faster rate than earlier forecasts.

He said the government will be targeting a higher growth rate from the next fiscal year that may exceed four per annum.

He said this growth will not be based on deficits or depleting reserves but will be sustainable.