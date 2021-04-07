ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
World

Ukraine reports record daily high 481 coronavirus-related deaths

  • The previous high of 433 deaths was on April 2.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukraine registered a record daily high of 481 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

The previous high of 433 deaths was on April 2.

Stepanov said 15,415 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,784,579 coronavirus cases and 35,498 deaths.

