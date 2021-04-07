Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
07 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 77.70 80.88 77.70 79.22 13:19 79.22 1.34 21896 77.88
Apr 06
Jul'21 79.18 82.16 79.07 80.47 13:19 80.47 1.29 17885 79.18
Apr 06
Oct'21 - 79.79 - 79.79 13:22 79.79 1.52 1 78.27
Apr 06
=================================================================================
