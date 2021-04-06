Pakistan
Kuwait offers to support Sindh govt against COVID-19
KARACHI: Consul General of Kuwait Salem Yousif AlHamdan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and offered his government support against COVID-19.
The chief minister said that he has established an Institute of Infectious Disease, NIPA at Karachi.
“The institute is serving as a hospital for COVID patients, but it would start research against different kinds of infectious diseases,” he said and added he wanted to establish a similar facility at Hyderabad and Karachi.
The visiting diplomat told the chief minister that his government would support the provincial government to establish another institute of Infectious Diseases.
The CM Sindh said that he has worked in Kuwait and would soon visit Kuwait to meet his old friends.
Kuwait offers to support Sindh govt against COVID-19
