Pakistan
Schools in corona affected areas in KP to remain close for grade 1 to 8 till Eid: Shahram Tarakai
- He directed the educational department to ensure implementation of SOPs to contain spread of corona pandemic.
06 Apr 2021
PESHAWAR: Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai said Tuesday that schools would remain closed for grade 1 to 8 in areas affected by Covid-19 in the province till Eidul Fitr.
The minister also said that classes for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 would be allowed to resume from April 19 in phased manner in light of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in order to enable students to get prepared for exams.
He directed the educational department to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of corona pandemic.
