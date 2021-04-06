Pakistan
PM appoints PTI Chief Whip, Parliamentary Leader in Senate
- He appointed Senator Ejaz Chaudhry as PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in the Upper House of Parliament.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Senator Fida Muhammad as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Whip in Senate.
He has also appointed Senator Ejaz Chaudhry as PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in the Upper House of Parliament.
