Ukraine wheat flour exports fall to 10-year low

  • The previous lowest export level was in January 2011, when Ukraine exported 3,445 tonnes of wheat flour.
  • Ukrainian wheat export prices rocketed in the first half of the 2020/21 July-June season and exceeded $300 per tonne in January.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat flour exports fell to a 10-year low of 4,016 tonnes in March due to the high cost of wheat, the local millers' union said on Tuesday.

The previous lowest export level was in January 2011, when Ukraine exported 3,445 tonnes of wheat flour.

Ukrainian wheat export prices rocketed in the first half of the 2020/21 July-June season and exceeded $300 per tonne in January.

The union said a significant decline in export and local prices that started few weeks ago is likely to increase the volume of Ukrainian flour exports.

Ukrainian wheat flour exports declined by around 60% in the first seven months of the 2020/21 season to 86,300 tonnes, according to APK-Inform agriculture consultancy.

Ukraine exported flour mostly to United Arab Emirates, Moldova and Palestine.

