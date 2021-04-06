Transparency, Right to Information Act: Punjab govt sets up committee

LAHORE: With a view to ensure effective implementation of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act in all government institutions, the Punjab government has set up a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Irum Bukhari.

The meeting of this committee held here to review the steps taken to improve the work of public information officers and ensure its implementation.

The meeting was attended by the chief information commissioner Punjab and information and culture wing and representatives of PITB.

Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir gave a detailed briefing on various objectives of the Punjab Information Commission and the provincial RTI implementation committee.

Additional Chief Secretary suggested for digitization of the Right to Information Act 2013, establishment of RTI courts in the commission and amendments in the law to improve the performance of Punjab Information Commission.

The meeting also nominated the information and culture department as the focal point for the provincial RTI committee which would be empowered to convey all the decisions of the committee to the concerned departments and submit its report to the committee.

The ACS also directed to convene a monthly meeting of the provincial RTI implementation committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021