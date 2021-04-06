World
White House says monitoring coronavirus vaccine distribution in Florida
Updated 06 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the administration will continue to ensure coronavirus vaccine is equitably distributed in Florida amid media reports of improper distribution in the state.
Psaki said the White House has been monitoring the situation and it has found 17pc of Florida's population is African-American, but less than 7pc are vaccinated.
