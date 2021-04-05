Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery restarts hydrotreater

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp restarted a gas oil hydrotreater at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Sunday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 55,000-bpd gas oil hydrotreater was shut on Jan. 11 as part of an overhaul of the large gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at the Baytown refinery, the sources said. The FCC restarted on Thursday after being shut for 11 weeks.