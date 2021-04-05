Business & Finance
Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery restarts hydrotreater
- The 55,000-bpd gas oil hydrotreater was shut on Jan. 11 as part of an overhaul of the large gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at the Baytown refinery, the sources said. The FCC restarted on Thursday after being shut for 11 weeks.
05 Apr 2021
HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp restarted a gas oil hydrotreater at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Sunday, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The 55,000-bpd gas oil hydrotreater was shut on Jan. 11 as part of an overhaul of the large gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at the Baytown refinery, the sources said. The FCC restarted on Thursday after being shut for 11 weeks.
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kingdom of Jordan after coup attempt
Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery restarts hydrotreater
There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM
CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules
PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Read more stories
Comments