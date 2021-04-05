Business & Finance
Inter Pipeline to get $325mn under Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program
- APIP is an incentive program introduced by the Government of Alberta to attract investment into the development of petrochemical facilities in Alberta.
05 Apr 2021
Inter Pipeline Ltd said on Monday it would receive C$408 million ($325.15 million) under the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program for the company's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in the province.
APIP is an incentive program introduced by the Government of Alberta to attract investment into the development of petrochemical facilities in Alberta.
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kingdom of Jordan after coup attempt
Inter Pipeline to get $325mn under Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program
There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM
CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules
PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Read more stories
Comments