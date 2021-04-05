Pakistan
CM Kamal visits Gwadar
- He was welcomed by Commissioner Mekran Division and other authorities. Jam Kamal Khan visited Pak-China business centre.
05 Apr 2021
GWADAR: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, reached Gwadar on Monday on his two-day visit, said a Chief Minister’s office statement.
He was welcomed by Commissioner Mekran Division and other authorities. Jam Kamal Khan visited Pak-China business centre.
A detailed briefing with regard to steps taken for Development of Gwadar and about Gwadar Master Plan would be given to Chief Minister Balochistan during his stay in Gwadar.
Chief Minister Balochistan would also inaugurate different projects. On the occasion, Minister for Public Health Engineering Department, Haji Nur Muhammad Khan Dumar, MNA Nawabzada Aamir Magsi, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana and other authorities were also present.
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kingdom of Jordan after coup attempt
CM Kamal visits Gwadar
There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM
CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules
PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Read more stories
Comments