CM Kamal visits Gwadar

GWADAR: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, reached Gwadar on Monday on his two-day visit, said a Chief Minister’s office statement.

He was welcomed by Commissioner Mekran Division and other authorities. Jam Kamal Khan visited Pak-China business centre.

A detailed briefing with regard to steps taken for Development of Gwadar and about Gwadar Master Plan would be given to Chief Minister Balochistan during his stay in Gwadar.

Chief Minister Balochistan would also inaugurate different projects. On the occasion, Minister for Public Health Engineering Department, Haji Nur Muhammad Khan Dumar, MNA Nawabzada Aamir Magsi, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana and other authorities were also present.