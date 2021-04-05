Belarus to ship 280,000 tonnes of oil products via Russian ports in April

MOSCOW: Belarus plans to ship 280,000 tonnes of oil products via Russian ports in April, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev said on Monday, part of Minsk's efforts to re-direct flows from the Baltic states in response to a political stand-off.

Belarus has exported 220,000 tonnes of oil products to Russia since shipments began in March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said separately on Monday.

The shipments were scheduled to start from March, totalling 2 million tonnes this year, 3.2 million tonnes next year and 3.1 million tonnes in 2023.

In May-June, Belarus is set to send another 360,000 tonnes of oil products via the Baltic sea ports in Russia, Saveliev said.

Russia and Belarus signed a three-year agreement in February to redirect Belarusian oil products to Russian ports, bypassing the Baltic states, in retaliation for the three nations imposing sanctions on top officials in Minsk.