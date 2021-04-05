ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.8%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.78%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.92%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.45%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.34%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.4%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.56%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.67%)
TRG 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.97%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By ▼ -93.33 (-1.97%)
BR30 23,893 Decreased By ▼ -554.99 (-2.27%)
KSE100 43,649 Decreased By ▼ -651.68 (-1.47%)
KSE30 17,893 Decreased By ▼ -277.45 (-1.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to complete its tenure: Rasheed

  • He said opposition now won't be able to run any movement against the government as they were badly exposed in front of public with their hollow slogans.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the ruling government will complete its tenure and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has done nothing except making hollow claims.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that opposition is no more threat for government, adding, all the announcements and claims of the opposition parties proved to be false.”

He said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is standing beside the people and will continue to do so, whereas the opposition failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future.

He said opposition now won't be able to run any movement against the government as they were badly exposed in front of public with their hollow slogans.

To a question, he said Prime minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps and striving to resolve the issue of inflation.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that he will himself monitor the prices of basic commodities and take all possible actions against mafia that caused artificial price hike.

Sheikh said the government will continue its drive against 'corrupt mafia' as per its anifesto to purge the country of the menace of corruption.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed PDM PTI Imran Khan corruption Opposition party

Govt to complete its tenure: Rasheed

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters