Govt to complete its tenure: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the ruling government will complete its tenure and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has done nothing except making hollow claims.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that opposition is no more threat for government, adding, all the announcements and claims of the opposition parties proved to be false.”

He said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is standing beside the people and will continue to do so, whereas the opposition failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future.

He said opposition now won't be able to run any movement against the government as they were badly exposed in front of public with their hollow slogans.

To a question, he said Prime minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps and striving to resolve the issue of inflation.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that he will himself monitor the prices of basic commodities and take all possible actions against mafia that caused artificial price hike.

Sheikh said the government will continue its drive against 'corrupt mafia' as per its anifesto to purge the country of the menace of corruption.