Facebook gives users more control over comments on public posts

  • “By adjusting your commenting audience, you can further control how you want to invite conversation onto your public posts and limit potentially unwanted interactions," said the platform.
Ali Ahmed Updated 05 Apr 2021

In a bid to give to users more control over what they share to News Feed by managing who can comment on their public posts.

“Now, you can control your commenting audience for a given public post by choosing from a menu of options ranging from anyone who can see the post to only the people and Pages you tag,” said Facebook, as it introduced a new tool called News Feed.

“The goal of News Feed is to connect you to what matters most to you: the people in your life, interesting content and the world around you. The friends you add, the Pages you like, the groups you join and the things you interact with all shape how your News Feed looks on any given day.

“By adjusting your commenting audience, you can further control how you want to invite conversation onto your public posts and limit potentially unwanted interactions. And if you’re a public figure, creator or brand, you too can choose to limit your commenting audience on your public posts to help you feel safe and engage in more meaningful conversations with your community,” it added.

This feature has already been introduced on another Facebook platform, Instagram.

faceook comments sought News Feed control

