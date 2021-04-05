ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.93%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -6.25 (-7.59%)
BOP 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.78%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.36%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
FFBL 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.17%)
FFL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.37%)
HASCOL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.74%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.29%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.93%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.03%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-5.36%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.97%)
SNGP 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.44%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-6.03%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.22%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -97.81 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,849 Decreased By ▼ -598.83 (-2.45%)
KSE100 43,587 Decreased By ▼ -713.97 (-1.61%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -309.41 (-1.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks gain, U.S. short-dated debts under pressure after bumper U.S. jobs data

  • U.S. S&P500 futures traded 0.5pc higher, maintaining their gains made during a truncated session on Friday while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8pc.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Global stock prices rose to a 1 1/2-month high on Monday after data showing a surge in U.S. employment while short-dated U.S. bonds came under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve may bump up interest rates sooner than it has indicated.

U.S. S&P500 futures traded 0.5pc higher, maintaining their gains made during a truncated session on Friday while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, with China closed for Tomb-Sweeping day and Australia on Easter Monday.

MSCI's all-country world index was almost flat but stood near its highest level since late February and within sight of a record high set that month.

The U.S. labour department said on Friday that nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since last August.

That was well above economists' median forecast of 647,000 and was closer to markets' whisper number of one million. Data for February was also revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 379,000.

"The data confirmed that the U.S. economic activity is coming back as coronavirus vaccinations are well under way," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

While employment remains 8.4 million jobs below its peak in February 2020, an accelerating recovery raised hopes the all the jobs lost during the pandemic could be recouped by the end of next year.

The prospects of a return to a full employment, in turn, raises question about whether the Fed can stick to its pledge that it will keep interest rates through 2023.

Markets have strong doubts, with Fed funds futures fully priced in one rate hike by the end of next year.

"Markets are surely not convinced that the Fed can be that relaxed when we have very strong jobs data while the government is proposing another massive stimulus," Sumitomo Mitsui's Ichikawa said.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 0.186pc, near its eight-month peak of 0.194pc touched in late February.

Yields on longer-dated bonds were more subdued, with 10-year notes yield slipping to 1.706pc on Monday, giving up a part of its 4-basis-point rise made on Friday following the job report.

The strong jobs data helped to underpin the dollar.

The greenback traded at 110.72 yen, near Wednesday's one-year peak of 110.97.

The euro stood at $1.1762.

In crypto assets, ether held at $2,075.67 near Friday's record peak of $2,144.99. Bitcoin stood at $58,146 after 4.3pc gains last week.

Oil prices dipped after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July.

U.S. crude futures fell 0.5pc to $61.16 per barrel.

Coronavirus OPEC+ Euro Yen Federal Reserve Global stock crypto U.S. Treasury yield U.S. employment Sumitomo Mitsui's Ichikawa S&P500 U.S. bonds

Stocks gain, U.S. short-dated debts under pressure after bumper U.S. jobs data

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters