ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt extends travel ban on 22 countries

INP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has extended the travel ban imposed on 22 countries due to coronavirus till April 20. The decision was made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) due to increased risks of the third wave of coronavirus. A new travel advisory has been issued in this regard.

With the increase in the number of countries included in Category C of the Travel Guide, a new list of has been released. It maintains a complete ban on travellers from countries without NOC to Pakistan.

Arrivals from 22 countries, including South Africa, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Tanzania, are subject to the NCOC. Pakistani passport, Nikop and POC card holders will also not be able to return to Pakistan from these countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority has reduced the number of Category A countries to 20. Category A countries, including Australia, China and Saudi Arabia, do not require coronavirus test. However, the duration of PCR test has been fixed at 72 hours for passengers of Category B countries.

CAA civil aviation authority travel ban NOC new travel guideline third wave of coronavirus travel ban on 22 countries

Govt extends travel ban on 22 countries

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.