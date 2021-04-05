NICVD sets up 30th centre at Tando Allahyar

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 30th Centre at “Tando Allahyar, District Head Quarter Hospital” to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s MNA, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on April 1, 2021. The management of NICVD and other officials were also present.

On the occasion, taking to media, PPP MNA, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani termed the establishment of the 30th Centre at Tando Allahyar as gift for the people of city and its peripheries.—PR

