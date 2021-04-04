PML-N accuses govt of abandoning Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday, accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of “bargaining” on Kashmir, and warned that the opposition and the people of the country would not accept any solution to the dispute, which was not in line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Talking to reporters, former premier and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi grilled the PTI government over the recent approval of a summary by the Economic Coordination Committee (CEC) to import sugar and cotton yarn from India and the subsequent rejection of the summary by the federal cabinet.

Abbasi said that on March 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the summary to import sugar and cotton yarn from India and sent to it for approval from the ECC.

On March 29, the prime minister wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Modi in which he underscored the need for resolution of Kashmir without mentioning the UNSC resolutions and the illegal Indian steps taken in the occupied valley, he added.

On March 31, he added, an India-specific summary is approved in the ECC, which was followed by a “drama” in the federal cabinet. Abbasi warned the government that his party and the people of the country would not accept any “deal” on Kashmir, as the resolution of Kashmir dispute is only acceptable in the light of the UNSC resolutions.

“No other solution to Kashmir dispute would be acceptable to the opposition and the people of Pakistan,” he asserted.

Responding to a question, he asked what message the government was going to convey to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021