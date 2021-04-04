ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Agri body suggests raising cotton MSP to Rs5000

Muhammad Saleem 04 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Agricultural Committee headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has recommended raising the cotton support price to Rs 5,000 per maund and providing direct subsidy to cotton growers.

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi and others attended the meeting of the committee held at Governor House.

The meeting chaired by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed the problems faced by cotton growers and their solution.

Federal Minister for National Food and Research Syed Fakhr Imam joined the meeting via video link.

Addressing the meeting, the governor said that an effective policy and integrated strategy is needed to increase cotton production. Welcoming the decision of the federal government to not import cotton from India, he said to encourage cotton growers, subsidies will be given directly to farmers in a phase manner and at the same time the federal and provincial governments will ensure strict action against those responsible for selling substandard pesticides to cotton growers.

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said that China is assisting in research and machinery to increase cotton production. Cotton and textiles account for eight percent of Pakistan’s economy and we must all work together to strengthen Pakistan’s economy, he added.

Federal Minister for National Food and Research Syed Fakhr Imam said that the previous governments neglected the cotton growers but the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is facilitating them. The federal government will ensure the implementation of steps in accordance with the recommendations put forward by the committee, he added.

Later addressing a press conference with UK House of Lords member Wajid Khan, the governor said: “I have taken the responsibility of resolving the fee issue of students of Islamia University Fata. If federal or provincial governments will not give funds, I will request cooperation from philanthropists and will even pay from my own pocket.”

Responding to a question, he said that the main challenge for the government is inflation and governance not PDM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

